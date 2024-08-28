British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Vows To Support Ukraine“As Long As It Takes”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

British Prime Keir Starmer has pledged support for Ukraine for“as long as it takes”, and offered condolences to the Ukrainians on the most massive Russian attack on August 26.

Mr Starmer made a statement to this effect while speaking at a press Wednesday alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of their talks in Berlin.

"Our thoughts are with all the families affected by this terrible event," Mr Starmer said.

"The security of our people and the wider European continent ...begins with our unyielding support for Ukraine – we discussed that in some detail today.

Because, as Europe's largest contributors to Ukraine's war efforts...And as the nations with the highest defence expenditure among European countries in NATO, we know only too well the debt we owe to the Ukrainian people, who fight not just to defend themselves, but for all the people of Europe. So today - we reaffirmed our commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes”, he went on to say.

The head of the British government also noted that Britain shares“a common commitment to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, and agree on Israel's right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law, the need for de-escalation across the region; and for restraint and caution to be exercised, unfettered humanitarian access into Gaza, agreement to a ceasefire and release of all hostages and the importance of working together towards a political solution based on the creation of a Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel, the only way to provide long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians”.

As reported, Starmer met and talked with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin earlier Wednesday.

Photo: Steffen Kugler/Handout via Bundesregierung