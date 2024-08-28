Yemen's Houthis Permit Rescue Operation Of Burning Oil Tanker In Red Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Aug 29 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam has said that the group has agreed to permit the rescue operation and towing of a burning oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman, was quoted by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying on late Wednesday that the decision was made "after negotiations with EU ambassadors in Muscat".

According to the Houthi television, flames have engulfed the ship for days amid continuing oil leaks, and it would be towed to a in Eritrea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has agreed to a temporary truce to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Wednesday.

"Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area," Iran's UN mission said.

"In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request."

The Sounion was targeted last week by multiple projectiles off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. It was still on fire in the Red Sea and now appears to be leaking oil, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

Houthi fighters, who control Yemen's most populous regions, said they attacked it. The group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza.

The vessel, identified as MV SOUNION, carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, has been on fire since August 23 after it was repeatedly attacked off the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks against the ship.

According to a Houthi statement, the attacks were carried out by several boats, ballistic and winged missiles, and drones.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting what they called "Israeli-linked" cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.