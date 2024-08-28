Sara, Ali Carry Qatar's Flag At Paris Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Members of Qatar delegation took part in the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, yesterday.

Sara Masud and Ali Arshad, who will represent Qatar in the Games, carried the national flag during the ceremony.

Sara will compete in women's shot put while Ali will take part in the 100m and 800m wheelchair races. Just as for the opening ceremony of the on the River Seine in July, yesterday's ceremony took place away from the main for the first time at a Paralympics.

The Qatari delegation is headed by Dr. Hassan Al Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC).

It also includes Arshad's coach Nabil Al Musalmani, Sara's coach Walid Maghmoul, physiotherapist Anis Boughmoura and technical expert Mohammed Suhail.

Arshad was thrilled to carry Qatar's flag during the opening ceremony. He said:“I feel extremely happy to carry my country's flag in the opening ceremony, as it is a historic moment for any athlete to carry his country's flag in this major sporting event.” Sara, meanwhile, thanked QPC for choosing her to carry the flag.