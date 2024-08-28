Zelensky Has Phone Call With Netanyahu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with Israeli Prime to discuss the situation in the Middle East region.

Sergii Nykyforov, the president's press secretary, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” he posted.

According to him, the parties discussed the situation in the Middle East region.

Netanyahu expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Zelensky thanked Israel for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit and for supporting the final communiqué.

“The parties agreed on further contacts,” Nykyiforov added.

