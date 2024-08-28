France Charges Telegram Chief Durov: Prosecutor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The chief of Telegram Pavel Durov on Wednesday was charged by the French judiciary with a litany of violations related to the messaging app but allowed to go free while being banned from leaving the country.

Durov was granted conditional release against a bail of five million euros and on the condition he must report to a station twice a week as well as remaining in France, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement following an hours-long hearing with two investigating magistrates.

The charges concern alleged crimes involving an organised group including "complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable an illicit transaction".

Durov has also been charged with refusing to share documents demanded by authorities as well as "dissemination in an organised group of images of minors in child pornography" as well as drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering.

The prosecutor said that the French judicial authorities had been made aware of the "near total absence of a response" from Telegram to requests from the authorities and had first opened an investigation in February 2024.



A new hope? France's Ubisoft banking on new 'Star Wars' game

Wildfires push Canada into top four CO2 emitters Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid-game in Brazil

Read Also