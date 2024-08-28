Zelensky On Kursk Operation: We Continue To Expand Territory Under Our Control

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief. The Pokrovsk and other directions in the Donetsk region. The situation is extremely difficult, the key Russian efforts and their largest forces are concentrated there, and the resilience of each of our units, our ability to destroy the occupier, are now very important,” he said.

Zelensky thanked every soldier and every commander for holding the positions.

Ukraine's defense forces control 100 settlements inregion – CinC Syrskyi

“The Commander-in-Chief also reported on our operation in the Kursk region. We continue to expand the territory under our control in the designated areas near the border of Ukraine. Today, as every day, our exchange fund has also been replenished. Thank you, warriors! This is something that will help bring home many of our people from Russian captivity. We must also understand now that all the pressure we have transferred to Russia means that they cannot put any more pressure on our Donetsk region,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 111 combat engagements took place on the front lines since the beginning of the day, with a notable increase in enemy activity recorded in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors.

Photo: President's Office