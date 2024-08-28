Latvia Hands Over 20 More Cars Confiscated For Drunken Driving To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, the Latvian decided to donate 20 more confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

The cars are intended for military units of the National Guard of Ukraine, military units of the of Defense of Ukraine, the multidisciplinary hospital of Dolynske, Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region, the primary care center of Pisochyn village, Kharkiv region, the military administration of Vynohradove village, Kherson region, the regional administration of Muzhkivka, Kherson region, the executive committee of Hrushiv village council, Dnipro region, the military council of Malynovske village and Kytaygorodske village, Khmelnytsky region.

The total preliminary market value of the 20 vehicles being donated to Ukraine is EUR 117,640.

Drunken driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 1.5 ppm is a criminal offense in Latvia , and in addition to a fine, the car is confiscated if it belongs to the offender.

Last year, Latvia reportedly handed over more than 270 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, totaling about EUR 1 million.

