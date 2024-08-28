Kuwait Assistant FM Affirms Need Of Developing Ties With Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Developing deep-rooted cooperative ties with Egypt in all fields is imperative, said Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Daihani said he met Egypt's Minister of Mohammad Gibran.

The meeting was held in Cairo within the framework of the second session of the joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian labor committee to discuss means of enhancing relations, in addition to some issues of mutual interest, he noted.

The Kuwaiti side is keen on continuing such meetings, out of the sisterly ties between the two countries, Al-Daihani added.

During the meeting, they affirmed the need of holding gatherings between Kuwaiti and Egyptian officials due to their effective role in materializing aspirations of both Kuwaitis and Egyptians, he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Al-Daihani headed the Kuwaiti delegation consisting of some representatives of the Ministries of Interior and Health, and Public Authority of Manpower in the second session of this committee co-chaired by assistant foreign ministers of the two sides, in the presence of their ambassadors.

The labor committee's agenda is part of the fifth session of the joint Egyptian-Kuwaiti consular affairs committee kicked off Tuesday under the chairmanship of Al-Daihani and his Egyptian peer Ismail Khairat.

The two committee meetings were held in preparation for the high Kuwaiti-Egyptian commission to be co-chaired by the two sides' foreign ministers in September. (pick up previous)

