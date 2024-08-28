Russian Air Strike On Kupiansk: Number Of Injured Grows To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from a Russian air strike on Kupiansk has increased to 14, including three officers.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of 19:05, the number of has increased to 14 people, including three police officers,” the post reads.

The strike damaged a hotel, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings, and other civilian infrastructure.

As reported, on August 28, Russian struck central Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb. At least three people were reported injured.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office