(MENAFN) Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to seeking the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, a 99-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian Nazi SS veteran, to face allegations of war crimes. The announcement was made by Oleg Stepanov, the Russian ambassador to Canada, following the controversial recognition of Hunka in Canada last year.



Hunka, a former member of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division during World War II, gained international attention in September 2023 when he was honored with a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hunka's division was implicated in numerous atrocities during the war, including massacres of Polish, Jewish, and Soviet civilians.



In late 2023, Russia formally requested Canada's extradition of Hunka, accusing him of involvement in the genocide of at least 500 Soviet citizens. However, Ottawa rejected the request, citing the absence of an extradition treaty between the two nations.



Recently, Russia has escalated its efforts by successfully adding Hunka’s name to Interpol's database, according to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office. The agency announced that it would continue searching for Hunka and pursue his extradition if he is found in any other foreign country.



Russian Ambassador Stepanov has criticized the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for what he describes as a “disingenuous” stance, claiming that Hunka's wartime actions and the allegations against him are being dismissed unfairly. The ongoing dispute highlights tensions between Russia and Canada over issues of historical accountability and justice.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598175