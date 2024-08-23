MOEA's Doit Drives Southern Taiwan's Digital And Net Zero Transitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Industrial (DoIT), under the of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has showcased a selection of 30 innovations from startup teams from the Taiwan Research-Institute Entrepreneur Ecosystem Program (TREE) and institutes such as Industrial Research Institute (ITRI) and Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) in the Discovering Technology Treasures section at the 2024 Meet Greater South, one of the leading startup expositions in Asia. Driven by digital and net-zero transitions, and with the help of the Technology Development Program (TDP), southern Taiwan's industries have witnessed a surge in investment of nearing NT$32 billion and a substantial increase in output exceeding NT$43 billion over the past three years. DoIT aims to bring innovative solutions to the southern industry.

The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has showcased a selection of 30 innovations in the Discovering Technology Treasures section at the 2024 Meet Greater South, one of the leading startup expositions in Asia.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs,Chin-tsang Ho, emphasized that the ultimate goal of technological research and development is to provide solutions for industries and the society. Many showcased technologies have already been implemented in local businesses. MIRDC, for example, has assisted Fang Sheng Screw Co. in digital transition involved in achieving smart production and gaining the trust of European customers. ITRI has innovatively transformed pineapple leaves into cosmetic ingredients,this technology has been licensed to IMEI Chemical Enterprise for further product development. DoIT will continue to leverage innovation to drive the development of southern Taiwan's industries and foster a thriving Southern Technology City.

The exposition showcased three key achievements: digital transition, net-zero transition, and startup incubation. In terms of digital transition, manufacturing industries utilize smart technology to improve production quality and efficiency. For example, Kaohsiung is Taiwan's largest cluster for screw and nut production, with a large number of manufacturing plants and related supply chain companies. MOEA has subsidized MIRDC to develop the "5G AIoT Smart Manufacturing Technology - Fastener Industry", which allows for optimized monitoring of mold quality and wear. This solution has been introduced into Fang Sheng Screw, the largest manufacturer of socket screws in Taiwan. The issues of rework and scrap can be solved, and the status of products on the production line can be also monitored in real time. This allows for effective quality control without waiting for quality inspections and timely replacement of equipment to prevent losses, so that the defect rates can be decreased to less than 0.01%. The initiative supports the transition and upgrading of local industries.

DoIT has also been working to enhance the 5G AIoT innovation ecosystem in Kaohsiung's Asia New Bay Area. Aligning with local industry needs and leveraging the outcomes of TDP, DoIT is driving local digital transition and fostering innovation. An example is the "VIVERSE

City,"

a virtual space developed by HTC that seamlessly

blends the real and virtual worlds,

inspired by the

cultural, artistic, and entertainment venues in Kaohsiung.

In the area of net-zero transition, ITRI has successfully turned pineapple leaves into face wash and hand cream and licensed this sustainable technology to IMEI Chemical Enterprise, a leading cosmetics manufacturer with a 70-year history startup incubation, a startup from National Taiwan Normal University, NeoPower Technologies, has developed a "Smart EV Charging System" that automatically adjusts the charging power and time for each bus, addressing the pain points of electric commercial fleets. The company plans to install five additional charging stations in Kaohsiung by the end of the year to serve over 145 electric buses.

DoIT will continue to leverage innovative technologies and lead transformation of southern Taiwan's industries, boost southern Taiwan's development with technology.

SOURCE ITRI