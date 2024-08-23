One Wounded As Russians Attack Bus Stop In Kherson
Date
8/23/2024 6:08:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled a bus stop in the Kherson suburb of Kindiika, wounding a 52-year-old man.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"A local resident was injured due to Russia's shelling of a public transport stop in Kindiika," the administration wrote on Telegram.
Read also:
Casualty toll from Russian attack on Bogodukhiv rises
The man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip. His condition is fair.
Doctors provided the victim with the necessary medical assistance.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN23082024000193011044ID1108593431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.