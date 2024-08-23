One Wounded As Russians Attack Bus Stop In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled a bus stop in the Kherson suburb of Kindiika, wounding a 52-year-old man.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"A local resident was due to Russia's shelling of a public stop in Kindiika," the administration wrote on Telegram.

The man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip. His condition is fair.

Doctors provided the victim with the necessary medical assistance.

Illustrative photo

