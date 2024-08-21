Rahul Gandhi Visits Top Srinagar Eatery For Dinner

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a famous eatery in the heart of the city here to have dinner, a security official said.

Gandhi, along with president Mallikarjun Kharge, left Hotel Lalit in the Gupkar area of the city, where they are staying, to dine at Hotel Ahdoos, one of the finest eateries in the city, famous for Kashmiri 'Wazwan', the person said.

It was not known whether the Congress leaders were only having dinner or meeting someone there.

The high-profile visit to the busy Polo View Residency Road area - the commercial hub of J-K's summer capital - came as a surprise for everyone there.

A huge security ring was thrown around the hotel, which overlooks the Jhelum River during the visit.

