Russians Shelled Donetsk Region Over 50 Times In Three Days, 11 People Killed - MIA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the week, the Russian has fired more than 50 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing 11 people.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in his Telegram .

According to him, the police, rescuers, service providers, and all units of the of Internal Affairs are working hard in the frontline communities of Donetsk region.

Klymenko said that during his trip to Donetsk region he held a meeting with the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin to discuss security challenges and the operational situation in the region.

"The main thing is the work of law enforcement and rescuers. Since the beginning of the week, the enemy has fired more than 50 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, 11 civilians were killed. The State Emergency Service, the police are all on the ground to quickly eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the minister assured.

At the same time, evacuation is underway. The issue of saving lives is important. Evacuation teams of the White Angel police and the Phoenix State Emergency Service are evacuating civilians under fire every day.

Woman killed, another wounded inregion as result of Russian air strike

According to Klymenko, today an evacuation crew consisting of two rescuers, a police officer and three evacuated citizens, including a woman with a disability, came under a drone attack in Selydivska community. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, all children in Donetsk region have been evacuated from 90 settlements , while another 4,912 children remain in 30 frontline settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.