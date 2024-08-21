18 Palestinians Martyred As IOF Continue Raids Over Central, Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli Forces (IOF) continued their raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, which led to the fall of a number of martyrs and wounded.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) cited local sources that four Palestinians were reported martyrs in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a house in the area.

The sources added that citizens and ambulance and rescue crews transferred the bodies of 13 martyrs to Nasser Hospital, in addition to dozens of wounded who fell as a result of a series of raids launched by the occupation aircraft on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis Governorate.