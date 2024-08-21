Trailblazing Growth: CFI Continues To Break Records In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) CFI, the region's leading trading provider, continues its remarkable momentum from Q1 2024, achieving unprecedented milestones and setting new records in Q2 2024. This quarter's accomplishments underscore CFI's dedication to excellence, innovation, and significant growth across all aspects of its operations.

Record-Breaking Performance

In Q2 2024, CFI set a new volume record of $766 billion, marking an impressive 37 per cent growth from Q1 2024 and a staggering 139 per cent increase from Q2 2023. This outstanding performance underscores CFI's ability to attract and retain clients in a highly competitive market, showcasing its strong market presence and customer loyalty.

Moreover, the group experienced a 98 per cent growth in active clients and a 135 per cent increase in new clients compared to Q2 2023. These impressive figures reflect CFI's expanding influence and the effectiveness of its growth strategies.

Enhancing Global Reach Through Key Partnerships

CFI's global influence continues to grow through strategic partnerships. The group partnered with Seven-Time Formula 1TM World Champion Lewis Hamilton as a global brand ambassador, boosting CFI's brand visibility and aligning with its commitment to innovation.

CFI also became the presenting partner for FIBA WASL, supporting sports excellence and connecting with audiences across the Middle East. Additionally, CFI announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi to sponsor sports and cultural events, highlighting its dedication to community engagement and cultural enrichment.

In the same quarter, CFI unveiled a series of high-profile advertising agreements with leading MENA commercial airliners, including Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, and Middle East Airlines (MEA). CFI also announced its integration with the world-renowned TradingView platform, marking a significant advancement in providing clients with exceptional trading platforms and innovative features.

Moreover, CFI extended its partnership with AC Milan to sponsor their newly established AC Milan International Academy in Dubai, further demonstrating its commitment to sports development and international collaboration.

Strategic Investments and Market Expansion

In a strategic recent move that took significant work and preparation in Q2, CFI acquired AzFinance İnveŞtisiya Şirkəti in Azerbaijan, becoming the first international trading company to establish a local regulated presence there. This acquisition underscores CFI's commitment to serving local markets, offering a comprehensive range of trading products, and contributing to Azerbaijan's economic growth. The rebranding and launch of services are expected in Q4 2024. Previously in May, CFI expanded in South Africa, securing Category 1 Financial Service Provider (FSP) from the FSCA. This key milestone demonstrates CFI's commitment to meeting high regulatory standards and providing safe, transparent, and reliable trading services across the African continent.

In addition to its market expansion, CFI is investing in advanced technology and infrastructure to support its growing client base and diversify its offerings. These initiatives are part of CFI's strategy to deliver superior trading services to traders worldwide and further strengthen its global footprint.

Looking Forward

Commenting on the group's Q2 2024 achievements, Hisham Mansour, co-founder and managing director of CFI, said: "Our record-breaking Q2 results are a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and client empowerment. The strategic acquisition and our continued expansion into new markets highlight our commitment to becoming the world's leading brand for investing and trading. We are empowering traders with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, reaffirming our vision and strategy as we lead the global trading industry into a new era of excellence."

These achievements demonstrate CFI's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, solidifying its position as a global leader in the trading industry. With strategic expansions, key partnerships, and continued investment in technology, CFI is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.