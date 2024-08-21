Five Charged In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Arson Attacks Targeting Military Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five residents of Dnipropetrovsk region, who are believed to have been committing arson against driven by the Ukrainian military have been formally charged and are now facing up to 10 years in prison.

That's according to the regional prosecutor's office , Ukrinform reports.

Five residents of Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro received via Telegram anonymous offers to "make extra money" by setting on fire cars belonging to the Ukrainian military. The masterminds of the attacks provided the suspects with clear instructions, the inquiry learned.

At least four vehicles were damaged as a result of the criminal activity. The men would also film the targeted cars after setting them ablaze as part of reporting routine.

All suspects have been taken into custody. If found guilty in court, the culprits face up to 10 years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Police detained three teenagers over arson attacks on military SUVs in Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions committed on the instructions of Russian intelligence operatives.