Secretariat General Of Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Holds Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Secretariat General of Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council held on Wednesday, August 21, a virtual meeting, with the participation of the heads of the working groups of the subcommittees of the Council.

The Qatari side was chaired by the Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Saudi side was headed by the Director-General of the General Administration of Secretariats of Councils and Committees HE Eng. Fahd bin Saeed Al Harthy.

During the meeting, the outcomes of the working groups of the subcommittees of the Council were reviewed and their work progress was followed up according to the timetable of the work of the Council and its committees.