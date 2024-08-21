President Announced New Solutions To Support Economy And Business

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the meeting of the President with officials, the need to make specific decisions to support the economy, save jobs and de-shadowing was agreed upon.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“I held a long, very detailed meeting with government officials and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada. We discussed several issues. We are planning decisions to be made to support our Defense Forces. And also to support economic activity in the country. So that we can not only save jobs, but also give the Ukrainian more opportunities, more growth potential,” the Head of State said.

According to him, the meeting with government officials discussed the conclusions from meetings with entrepreneurs in the regions.

“All the details will be presented by the government when the relevant draft decisions are prepared. But we can already say that we have agreed with the government: ministers will look for alternative solutions without putting pressure on the“white” business . We have also agreed on additional state steps towards de-shadowing,” the President noted.

In addition, during the meeting with government officials, the parties discussed work with partners to bring about real solutions to the promised USD 50 billion from frozen Russian assets.

“There have been many political statements from our partners. Many are still being made in this regard. But we need a real mechanism. We need the funds from the aggressor's assets to work for real help in defending against the aggressor, so that all this works for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the coming months. The relevant discussions have been going on for too long, and finally, we need decisions,” Zelensky said.

As reported, on July 18, the Verkhovna Rada registered government bill No. 11416 on amendments to the Tax Code. The document proposes to increase the military tax rate to 5% and oblige private entrepreneurs of the third group to pay 1% of the tax. The draft law also contains a number of other tax innovations.

Ukraine's economy is overcoming the war's challenges

The business community has expressed concern over the draft law. In particular, the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on the government to abandon Draft Law 11416, noting that it contains a number of extremely threatening provisions for the stable operation of entrepreneurs and the economy.

Photo: OP