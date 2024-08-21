Apni Party Releases First List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Wednesday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.



According to a press release issued here, the party has announced the names of eight candidates for various assembly segments in South Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominated candidates include Rafi Ahmad Mir from 47-Pahalgam, Hilal Ahmad Shah from 44-Anantnag, Tariq Shah Veeri from 45-Bijbehara, Abdul Majeed Padder from 38-DH-Pora, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat 40-Devsar, Adv. Gowher Hassan Wani from 36-Zainapora, Mir Altaf from 32-Pampore and Adv. Owais Khan 37-Shopian.

These nominations were recommended by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Chairman of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC), and approved by the Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi, Kharge On 2-Day J&K Visit In Preparation For Assembly Polls Command And Control Centres Set Up To Check Poll Code Violations During J&K Assembly Polls

Earlier in the day, the Apni Party released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union territory.