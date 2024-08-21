Democrats Praise Biden's Legacy While Celebrating Kamala Harris As New Nominee

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Party, which had little hope of victory in the upcoming U.S. before Joe Biden's withdrawal, is now praising his presidency and his resignation-though not voluntary.

On the first and second days of the Democratic National held in Chicago, all party leaders, including Barack and Michelle and Hillary Clinton, offered enthusiastic speeches. Before celebrating Kamala Harris's candidacy for the presidency, they praised Joe Biden as the President of the United States.

Kamala Harris made a surprising appearance on the first day of the convention and, in a brief speech met with several minutes of applause, described Joe Biden as an“outstanding President.” She said,“I want to start by honoring our outstanding President, Joe Biden. Thank you for your historic leadership... We will be forever grateful to you.”

Subsequently, other speakers, including Hillary Clinton, who called Biden a“champion of democracy,” devoted a few minutes at the beginning of their speeches to praise Biden before celebrating Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee who will fight for the White House.

The political journalism website The Washington Free Beacon noted in an article titled“Biden's Eulogy at the Democratic National Convention” that Kamala Harris represents a vibrant future, while Biden symbolizes the limitations of the human body.

According to the Washington Free Beacon writer, Democrats are celebrating the overcoming of the limitations Biden faces with Kamala's arrival as a symbol of vitality, but they do not forget to commend Biden's achievements in the initial minutes.

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention, two influential figures from the party, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, delivered speeches. They followed a similar pattern in their addresses, thanking Joe Biden for his efforts before listing Kamala Harris's qualifications for leading America.

As the major political campaigns in the U.S. reach their peak with less than 80 days remaining until the presidential election, the focus remains sharply on the candidates and their legacies.

