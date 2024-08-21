Revenge Fighters Show How They Destroyed Arms Depot And Russian Positions In Serebriansky Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the“Revenge” brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed Russian positions and weapons depots with multiple rocket launchers and stopped the infantry offensive in the Serebriansky forest of Luhansk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Servic e and a was released.

The work of the "Revenge" MLRS calculations continues unabated, the SBGS emphasized.

"Rocket artillery successfully burns down the occupiers' dugouts, destroys field ammunition depots and stops the infantry, causing irreversible losses to the enemy. The fire support unit continues to drive the occupiers out of the Serebriansky forest," the statement said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

According to the State Border Guard Service, this is a joint effort of the "Revenge" brigade and the artillery of the First Presidential Brigade named after Petro Doroshenko of the National Guard of Ukraine - the "Storm" offensive guard.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sicheslav paratroopers showed how they destroyed two Russian BM-21 Grad in the Pokrovsk direction.