Qatari Plane Arrives In Sudan Carrying Aid For Flood Victims

Port Sudan: A Qatari aircraft arrived today, August 21, at Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan, carrying 34 tonnes of shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in support of those affected by floods in the country.

Since May 2023, the State of Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan as part of its support for the fraternal Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing fighting.

