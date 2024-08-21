Klymenko Held Meeting With Commanders Of National Guard Units And Brigades In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the National Guard units that are serving in the most difficult areas of Donetsk region as part of the Defense Forces.

According to Ukrinform, Klymenko reported this in his Telegram .

"The enemy is concentrating its considerable forces here, conducting constant assaults. But our are holding their positions. I held an operational meeting with the command of the National Guard units and brigades in this area. We know the needs and are working on the necessary supplies," said Klymenko.

The National Guard, rescuers and police received state and departmental awards. The Minister thanked everyone for their dedicated service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 139 enemy artillery systems, 13 tanks , 32 armored vehicles and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems this month.