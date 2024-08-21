Klymenko Held Meeting With Commanders Of National Guard Units And Brigades In Donetsk Region
Date
8/21/2024 7:17:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the National Guard units that are serving in the most difficult areas of Donetsk region as part of the Defense Forces.
According to Ukrinform, Klymenko reported this in his Telegram .
"The enemy is concentrating its considerable forces here, conducting constant assaults. But our soldiers are holding their positions. I held an operational meeting with the command of the National Guard units and brigades in this area. We know the needs and are working on the necessary supplies," said Klymenko.
Read also:
Ukraine controls 93 settlements in Kursk region – CinC Syrskyi
The National Guard, rescuers and police received state and departmental awards. The Minister thanked everyone for their dedicated service.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 139 enemy artillery systems, 13 tanks , 32 armored vehicles and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems this month.
MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108587259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.