Investornewsbreaks Realpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Unveils AI-Powered Super App Designed To Provide Buyers With All Tools Needed To Purchase Home

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE) , a company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, has launched reAlpha. According to the announcement, the Super App is designed to bring an end-to-end, commission-free, real estate experience to users' mobile devices. The company noted that the Super App is an addition to its platform, combining Claire, reAlpha's generative-AI buyer's agent with licensed human-agent support and a suite of homebuying tools, such as title and escrow agent services.

As part of the launch, the name of the Super App was changed from Claire to reAlpha, although Claire will remain as the generative-AI buyer's agent integrated within the Super App. Features of the Super App include commission-free homebuying; AI-generated search and recommendations; and AI document review and analysis. The Super App also provides expert guidance and end-to-end transactions.

“At reAlpha, we know buying a home is the biggest and most important decision many people will ever make,” said reAlpha president and COO Mike Logozzo in the press release.“We believe in leveraging AI to create a more personalized and supportive homebuying experience. reAlpha Super App is designed to provide homebuyers with all the tools and support they may need to find their dream home, at a great price and with the best experience, all from their mobile device.”

To view the full press release, visit

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha's goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information about the company, please visit .

