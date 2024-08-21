Scout Clean Energy Brings On Renewables Leader Kris Cheney As New Chief Development Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former EDP Renewables Executive Further Strengthens Scout's Ability to Execute on 19 GW Pipeline

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scout Clean ("Scout"), a leading national energy developer-owner-operator, announced the addition of Kris Cheney as Chief Development Officer, further fortifying Scout's established development capabilities. Cheney brings more than a decade of leadership experience developing wind, solar, and storage projects to Scout as it continues its significant growth trajectory to execute on its 19 GW pipeline of renewable energy assets.

"I'm thrilled to join Scout in what is a truly exciting period of the company's evolution," said Kris Cheney.

"We're thrilled to have a leader like Kris help build and lead Scout's development efforts," said Michael Rucker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scout. "Not only does Kris bring depth and expertise in building renewable energy projects, but his proven track record of success while experiencing rapid growth and scale aligns perfectly with Scout's current growth path."

Prior to joining Scout, Cheney spent 15 years at EDP Renewables North America ("EDPR NA"), most recently serving as Executive Vice President of West, Central, and Environmental Affairs. During his tenure, Kris helped scale EDPR NA from 200 employees to over 1,000, overseeing the development of the company's 25 GW pipeline. Cheney's successful renewable portfolio includes development execution of 3,500 MW of projects, totaling $3.5 billion in capital investment, across SPP, ERCOT, MISO, WECC, and Mexico that have reached commercial operations or expect to by the end of 2025.

Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader of renewable power and decarbonization solutions.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado responsible for the development of approximately 1,400 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets in the US, 800 MW of which the company owns and operates. Helmed by renewable energy leaders, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of approximately 19,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 23 states, including more than 2,100 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Scout

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM , TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management. Brookfield invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Our operating capacity totals over 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Media Contact:

Chad Thompson

[email protected]

901.331.0779

