North East United FC Vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture And Live Stream

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2024 will witness North East United FC take on Indian FT at Sai in Kokrajhar on Wednesday (August 21). Both sides earned a spot in the last eight stage of Asia's oldest courtesy of finishing on top of their groups with a perfect record of three wins from as many games.



North East United started off with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Bodoland FC, before thrashing Border Security Force 4-0. And then, the Highlanders ended their group stage with a dominant 5-1 victory against Odisha FC. Forward Jithin MS has been NEUFC's star performer in the 133rd edition of the competition, with four goals to his name so far.



The Kerala-born attacker has been in phenomenal form, having found the back of the net in each of the last three outings. The 26-year-old netted a brace against Odisha FC last time out. He is now tournament's second-highest goal-scorer with four scalps to his name, only behind Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui (6).



Indian Army, on the other hand, started their Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC. They then thrashed Assam Rifles 3-0 before getting the all-important victory over Jamshedpur FC to seal qualification to the knockout round. IAFT came-from-behind to snatch a 3-2 win over the JFC last Wednesday (August 14).



The Men of Steel took a 2-0 lead into the break. But the Army men came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted three goals in the final 20 minutes courtesy of one effort each from Rahul Ramakrishnan, Alan Thapa and Bikash Thapa. Alan was named man of the match for his stunning performance and the 25-year-old is expected to continue his run of form.



North East United FC vs Indian Army FT Schedule and Fixture



The Durand Cup 2024 match between North East United FC and Indian Army FT will take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar at 4:00 PM IST on Wednesday.



North East United FC vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2024 match between North East United FC and Indian Army FT will be available on Sony Sports Network India. Meanwhile, the match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.



