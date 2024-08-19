Uranium Miner Global Atomic Corporation (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) Gains On News - Makes TSX Top Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Global Atomic Corporation (TSX: GLO ) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12), a company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The stock made the TSX Top Percentage Gainer list , currently trading at $1.3700, gaining 0.1200, up 9.6000% on volume of just under 1 Million Shares. The stock had a day's high of $1.50.

The Company announced today that a letter was issued by the Government of the Republic of Niger on August 15, 2024, in which President Tiani and the Council of Ministers confirmed their support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project.

In the letter translated below, the Government states that...

Mr. President and Chief Executive Officer,

The Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie Chairman, Head of State, His Excellency Brigadier General ABDOURAHAMANE TIANI, has been informed of you investing in Niger's mining sector, particularly in the DASA uranium project, and thanks you for your interest.

The Head of State has instructed his Cabinet, the Minister of Mines and all Nigerien stakeholders in the sector to facilitate the implementation of your projects and investments in accordance with the regulations in force and following a win-win approach.

The DASA project, which will be sustainably integrated into the national economy, is expected to play an important role as a cornerstone for socio-economic development. As such, Niger's highest authorities support it totally.

Finally, as your company has always complied with our country's regulations, I would ask you to keep on doing so. That guarantees the continuity of our partnership.

We assure you that all that is necessary will be done to ensure that the State provides the best possible support for SOMIDA's DASA project and I would like to extend you, Mr. President and CEO, my best wishes.

Best regards,

Dr SOUMANA BOUBACAR

Minister, Director of the Cabinet

Copied to: SP/CNSP: Permanent Secretary of CNSP - For information

PCNSP/DIRCABA: Deputy Head of Staff of the President - For information

CAB/PM: Prime Minister Office - For further information

Mines: Mines Ministry - For follow-up

PCNSP/SGP: Presidency Secretary General - For information

PCNSP/SGP/A: Deputy Presidency Secretary General - For information

ANPIPS: National Agency in charge of Strategic Investment Projects. - More information

President and CEO of Global Atomic, Stephen Roman, stated, "This letter confirms what we've been telling all our stakeholders about the strong support from the Government of Niger for our Dasa Project and our significant progress in its development to date. The inclusion of ANPIPS (National Agency in Charge of Strategic Investment Projects) in the Minister's letter, confirms Dasa is considered a strategic investment for the Republic of Niger."

