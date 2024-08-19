UAE's Masdar, Egypt Infiniti collaborate to build 200 MW wind farm in Gulf of Suez

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a significant development in Egypt's sector was announced with the signing of two agreements between the UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity. The agreements, made with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and the New and Renewable Energy Authority, outline plans to build a 200-megawatt wind power plant in the Gulf of Suez region. This project is expected to commence commercial operations by October 2026. The new plant aims to enhance Egypt's renewable energy capacity, contributing to the country's goal of increasing the proportion of clean energy in its electricity generation mix.



The agreements are part of Egypt’s broader strategy to boost the role of renewable energies, such as solar and wind, in its energy landscape. The initiative supports the government’s focus on leveraging private sector involvement to develop and operate new energy projects. The signing ceremony, held at the Egyptian government’s headquarters in New Alamein City, was attended by prominent figures including Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Eng. Mahmoud Esmat, and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.



