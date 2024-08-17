Hi88 By OKVIP Group Initiates 'Painting Life Green' Campaign In Dong Thap, Vietnam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hi88 OKVIP's "Painting Life Green" campaign in Dong Thap involved tree planting, cleanups, and distributing trash bins and thermal flasks.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On June 28, 2024, with their impactful "Painting Life Green" charitable program, Hi88 OKVIP introduced a wave of positivism to Thong Binh commune in Tan Hong district, Dong Thap province, Vietnam. This initiative was more than just a celebration of environmental stewardship, love, and unity; it also included the removal of refuse and the planting of trees.They are dedicated volunteers who came together to plant 200 flamboyant trees, standing tall at 1m and 0.6m, alongside 600 black star trees. This effort significantly enhanced the greenery of the local community. The commitment didn't end with tree planting. Volunteers also participated in an extensive cleanup operation around Thong Binh commune. To bolster environmental consciousness, they provided the community with 100 trash bins of 60L and 120L, fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.Hi88 OKVIP's generosity shone through as they handed out 100 thermal flask gifts, further showcasing their dedication to community welfare. The "Painting Life Green" charity from Hi88 is more than a one-time event; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of community support and environmental preservation. The seeds sown in Thong Binh commune will grow into vibrant green pillars, symbolizing the connection of love and happiness among the residents.Contact Us:Official Website:Official Facebook Page:Company Name: OKVIPPhone Number: 0706.7777.88Email Address: ...Address: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

OKVIP

OKVIP

+84 706 777 788

...