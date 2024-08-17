IMF Deputy Chief Bullish On India's Economic Prospects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 16 (KNN)

In a recent statement that has caught the attention of economic analysts worldwide, Dr. Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory.

Speaking to India Today, Dr. Gopinath projected that India could ascend to become the world's third-largest by 2027, a milestone that would mark a significant shift in the global economic landscape.

The IMF's latest 'World Economic Outlook' report has revised India's growth projection for the 2024-25 fiscal year upward to 7%, surpassing the Indian government's own forecast of 6.5%. This bullish outlook is underpinned by several key factors, according to Dr. Gopinath.

"India's growth performed better than expected during the last fiscal year," Dr. Gopinath noted, highlighting the carryover effects influencing the current forecast.

She pointed to a anticipated revival in private consumption as a crucial driver of growth. "We expect private consumption growth to increase, driven by the recovery in rural consumption," she elaborated.

The IMF's optimistic projection is supported by tangible indicators in the Indian market. Dr. Gopinath cited the uptick in two-wheeler sales and the resurgence in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales as evidence of this recovery. These sectors are often considered barometers of rural economic health in India.

Additionally, the favourable monsoon season is expected to boost agricultural yields, potentially leading to increased rural incomes. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel a recovery in rural consumption, creating a positive feedback loop for economic growth.

The IMF's report emphasises the role of emerging markets and developing economies, particularly in Asia, in driving global economic growth. India, alongside China, is highlighted as a key player in this narrative.

While this forecast paints a rosy picture for India's economic future, it's important to note that achieving and maintaining such high growth rates will require sustained efforts in policy implementation and economic reforms. The path to becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027 is ambitious but not unrealistic, given India's current trajectory and potential.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on India to see if it can capitalise on this momentum and realize its economic ambitions in the coming years.

