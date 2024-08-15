Anime Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anime Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Anime Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anime market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.00 billion in 2023 to $28.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of merchandising, the rise of streaming and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, rising number of OTT content streamers, increasing fan base of anime, increased production of TV series.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The anime market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand in sales and popularity of Japanese anime content, increasing demand for internet-based distribution, increasing gaming applications, increasing media consumption, rising interest in anime video games.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Anime Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Anime Market

The growing penetration of social media is expected to propel the growth of the anime market going forward. Social media refers to online platforms and applications that enable users to create, share, and interact with content and connect and communicate with others. The growing penetration of social media is attributed to its ease of use, mobile accessibility, diverse content, networking opportunities, entertainment value, and effectiveness for marketing and advertising. Social media helps anime by providing a global platform for promotion, fan engagement, community building, and feedback collection.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the anime market include Toei Animation Co. Ltd., Sanrio Co. Ltd., Netflix Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Kodansha Ltd., Crunchyroll LLC, VIZ Media LLC, MADHOUSE Inc.

Major companies operating in the anime market are developing innovative products such as Nendoroid figurines to cater to the growing demand for collectible figures among anime fans. Nendoroid figurines are small, super-deformed, and highly detailed, approximately 10 cm (3.9 inches) in height, featuring cute and stylized designs that capture characters from anime, manga, and video games in a chibi style.

Segments:

1) By Anime Genre: Action And Adventure, Science Fiction (Sci-Fi) And Fantasy, Romance And Drama, Sports, Other Anime Genres

2) By Solution: Anime Creation Software, Anime Creation Services

3) By Publishing: Comics And Manga, Books And Novels

4) By Distribution Channel: Television (T.V.), Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anime market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anime market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anime Market Definition

Anime is a style of animation that originated in Japan and has become popular worldwide. It encompasses various genres and themes, appealing to diverse audiences, from children to adults. Anime is a rich and diverse form of entertainment that continues evolving and captivating global audiences. Its distinctive style, wide-ranging genres, and profound storytelling contribute to its enduring appeal and cultural significance.

Anime Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anime Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anime market size, anime market drivers and trends, anime market major players, anime competitors' revenues, anime market positioning, and anime market growth across geographies. The anime market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Parking Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024



Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024



Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn