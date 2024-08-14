Russian Army Loses 1,240 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 594,400 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 14, 2024, including 1,240 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 8,476 (+21) Russian tanks, 16,402 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 16,821 (+57) artillery systems, 1,151 (+5) multiple rocket launchers, 921 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,426 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 366 warplanes, 328 (+1) helicopters, 13,548 (+57) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,710 (+61) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,813 (+7) pieces of special equipment.
