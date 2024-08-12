'Women's Contribution Fundamental To Achieving Qatar National Vision'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti underlined Qatar's great interest in enhancing the status of women as one of the fundamental pillars in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

This came in her speech at the opening session of the 'Investing in Women's Participation in Life' Forum, hosted by the Jordanian capital Amman, and organised by the Ministerial Committee for the Empowerment of Women in Jordan, in collaboration with the Coalition of Women Parliamentarians from Arab Countries to Combat Violence against Women, the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and the National Democratic Institute.

She said that Qatar, in light of the lofty directives of its wise leadership, has adopted clear policies to enhance the status of women in all fields,“as the State has provided equal opportunities for women in the fields of education and work, which has enabled them to participate effectively in various sectors of work, in addition to exercising their right to political participation.”

HE the deputy Speaker drew attention to the special attention that the State pays to strengthening and protecting the family as the nation's wealth, and providing all appropriate conditions for women's participation in the field of public work.

She noted that the state's approach has resulted in Qatari women holding senior executive and administrative positions, and they now constitute more than 37% of the workforce in all fields, especially in vital sectors such as education, health and social work, in addition to the fact that Qatari women represent more than 20% of entrepreneurs in Qatar.

She said that Qatar's efforts to achieve social and societal justice and empower women are not limited to the local level only, but extend to include supporting women's education in many sisterly and friendly countries, especially in war and conflict zones.

HE Dr al-Sulaiti, a member of the Coalition of Women Parliamentarians from Arab Countries to Combat Violence against Women, praised the steadfastness of Palestinian women and their struggle against the Israeli occupation, and their standing up against all forms of injustice, oppression and crimes committed by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories before the eyes and ears of the world, and in light of the decline in the prestige of the law and the inability of the international community and UN institutions concerned with maintaining international peace and security.

She called for providing security for Palestinian women and guaranteeing their basic rights, like other women in the world. She also called for continuing to support the steadfastness of Palestinian women by all available means, including launching qualitative initiatives, providing urgent assistance, and highlighting their just cause in all forums, including local, regional and international platforms her talk about the forum's topic, she pointed out the increasing global interest in women's rights issues and their empowerment to participate effectively in all political, economic and social fields over the past decades, and noted the doubling of efforts by governments, international and human rights organisations in this field, in addition to shedding light on the important role of women and their responsibilities in building and developing any society.

She stressed the importance of the forum and the fundamental issues it raises that affect Arab women in general, especially those related to investing their energies and capabilities, and combating violence against them in public life, in addition to the role of the media in enhancing their community participation, hoping that the forum will achieve its goals and come out with recommendations and visions that enhance women's empowerment to practice political work.

The 'Investing in Women's Participation in Political Life' forum discusses, through its discussion panels and sessions,“the challenges of women's participation in public life” and the importance of investing in women's energies, women's electoral experience, and the role of the media in enhancing their participation in public life.

The forum will also witness the launch of the second edition of the Guide to Combating Violence against Women in Public Life. On the sidelines of the Forum, HE the deputy Speaker met with Wafa Bani Mustafa, Minister of Social Development, Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment in Jordan.

During the meeting, a number of topics on the forum's agenda were discussed, and views were exchanged on various issues and topics of common interest. The discussion also touched on the role of the Coalition of Women Parliamentarians from Arab Countries to Combat Violence against Women, in order to advance the status of Arab women, and identify mechanisms for supporting them, enhancing their role, and enhancing their participation in development.

She also met with Nvart Taminian, Deputy Country Director for the Middle East and North Africa Region of the National Democratic Institute, and discussed with her the most prominent topics of the Forum, and means to support and enhance the role of women in decision-making at the national and international levels.

