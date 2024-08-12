Report states Egypt seventh biggest oil reserves in Africa

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by Business Insider Africa, Egypt ranks as the seventh largest holder of oil reserves on the continent, with a substantial 3.3 billion barrels. Libya tops the list, followed by Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Sudan, and South Sudan. The Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Gabon are positioned eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.



The report highlights Africa’s significant endowment of natural resources, particularly oil, which plays a crucial role in driving the economies of many countries across the continent. Despite this vast potential, several challenges impede Africa’s ability to fully leverage its oil wealth. Price volatility, governance issues, and infrastructural deficiencies are major hurdles that can stifle economic growth.



Nigeria, for example, heavily depends on its oil sector, which accounts for over 80 percent of its export earnings. The country has faced the difficulties associated with an oil-dependent economy, including the adverse effects of fluctuating oil prices on its financial stability.



To optimize the benefits of their oil resources and ensure long-term economic prosperity, African nations must focus on effective management and economic diversification. This approach will be essential for overcoming the current limitations and fully capitalizing on the continent’s rich oil reserves.



