UN Envoy Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Following Deadly Gaza School Strike

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jerusalem /PNN -



Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, issued a stark warning on the escalating human toll in Gaza, urging immediate action to protect civilians. In a statement released today, Wennesland condemned the continued violence and expressed deep concern over a recent on a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians, resulting in dozens of fatalities.

Wennesland praised the efforts of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar in mediating peace talks and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. He called on all parties to prioritize civilian safety and to swiftly implement the terms of any ceasefire agreement, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2735.

"The United Nations is committed to supporting all efforts toward this goal," Wennesland stated, adding that "an end to this nightmare is long overdue."



