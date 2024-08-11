OIC denounces Israel’s bombing of Al-Tabi'een school in Gaza city

(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attack on the Al-Tabi'een school located in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. The bombing resulted in the deaths of over 100 civilians and left dozens more injured. In a press statement, the OIC denounced this act as part of a series of brutal massacres and acts of genocide that have been perpetrated by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip for more than ten months. The organization described these actions as blatant violations of international law, including directives from the International Court of Justice and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.



The OIC placed full responsibility for the ongoing violence on the occupying Israeli forces and reiterated its demand for accountability. It called for Israel, the occupying power, to be held accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. This accountability is seen as crucial for addressing the severe human rights violations and for ensuring justice for the affected Palestinian population.



Additionally, the OIC urged the international community, with a particular emphasis on the UN Security Council, to compel Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law. The organization called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for the provision of international protection to the Palestinian people. These measures are deemed essential to halt the ongoing violence and to safeguard the rights and safety of civilians in the conflict zones.



The statement reflects the OIC’s ongoing commitment to advocating for the protection of Palestinian lives and upholding international legal standards in the face of what it views as egregious breaches by the Israeli authorities. The call for decisive international action underscores the organization's concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis and the need for effective intervention to prevent further suffering.

MENAFN11082024000045015839ID1108541688