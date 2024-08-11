Proud Moment For Us: PM Modi On Prez Murmu Getting Timor Leste's Highest Civilian Award

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Hailing the strong ties and mutual respect between India and Timor-Leste, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday said President Droupadi Murmu getting the highest civilian award by the host country is recognition of her monumental contribution to public life.

Taking to social X, PM Modi said,"It is a proud moment for us to see Rashtrapati Ji being honoured with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation's highest civilian award."

"This reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between our countries. It is also a recognition of her monumental contribution to public life for several years," his post read.

President Murmu was conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, from her counterpart President Jose Ramos-Horta on Saturday, in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women.

Addressing media persons with her Timorese counterpart in Dili, President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Horta and the people of Timor-Leste for giving the Indian delegation a generous reception.

"I am deeply honoured by the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste bestowed upon me. This is a reflection of the deep bond of friendship between India and Timor-Leste," the President had said, saying that the honour is a "reflection of the ties of friendship" between the two nations.

"India and Timor-Leste share warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries," President Murmu had said.

"I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more," she added.

The President wrapped up her three-nation visit on Sunday, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste.