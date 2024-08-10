Pakistani Man Jailed On Crossing Border To Meet Indian Sweetheart

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

This romantic gesture did not go to plan and Mohammed Amir, 21, has ended up in an Indian jail.





Amir began chatting to the Indian student, 21, who has not been identified, about a year ago on social media. Recently, she urged him, only half-seriously, to visit her in Mumbai.





India and Pakistan have a long, bitter enmity and barely communicate. Seemingly unaware of relations between the two countries, never mind the huge distances involved, Amir set out to meet her.





But when he set foot on Indian soil, Amir was arrested by border police who thought he might be a terrorist or drug trafficker. But with just a few clothes in a carrier bag, the grand sum of 600 Pakistani rupees (£2.50) in his wallet, and a phone filled with amorous messages, they soon understood that it was a rather simpler case of infatuation.





Once the border police have submitted their report to the Home Ministry, they will contact their counterparts on the other side of the border and - if Pakistan is willing to take him - will let Amir cross back and go home

