Lithuania Sending Ukraine Another Robust Batch Of Defense Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In August, the of Defense of Lithuania will provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance, which will include, among other items, short-range air defense systems.

This is reported by the ministry's press service , Ukrinform saw.

“We have, we are and we will continue helping Ukraine fight the aggressor. Lithuania will soon hand over to Ukraine the critically needed short-range air defence systems as a contribution to the German, U.S. and French-led Air and Missile Defense Capability Coalition, Lithuania is a part of. We will also transfer more equipment, systems and weapons needed on the battlefield on a daily basis. Our assistance is an investment in our own security,” says Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

The package is expected to arrive in Ukraine before the end of August.

In addition to modern equipment, Lithuania will also transfer some older capabilities from the army stocks.

Lithuania will deliver 14 pieces of M113 armored personnel carriers, short-range air defence systems with missiles, drone jamming systems, solo drone jammers, tactical trailer, 20-tonne telescopic loaders, ATVs with spare parts, wheeled loaders, guns, ammunition, smoke munitions, gun accessories and parts.



Earlier this year, at Ukraine's request, Lithuania delivered to Ukraine 155mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle ammunition, RISE-1 long-range smart initiation systems, disassembled L-39ZA Albatros aircraft, and other aid.

To date, Lithuania's total aid to Ukraine has reached a billion euros, while the military assistance this far amounts to over EUR 641 million.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Lithuanian State Defense Council decided to allocate at least 0.25% of the nation's GDP for defense and security support to Ukraine.