Iran mulls reprisal against Israel

(MENAFN) Iran may be reevaluating its strategy for a multi-faceted attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Politico reports, citing senior United States officials. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran a week ago, shortly after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran vowed to retaliate with "harsh punishment" against Israel, though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the killing. Despite expectations of a significant missile and drone attack this week, no such strikes have occurred.



Politico's article suggests that the delay in Iran’s response is due to recent diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration. The United States has been actively working to persuade American allies in the Middle East to urge Tehran to reconsider its planned assault. According to high-ranking United States officials, Washington has warned Iran that a large-scale attack could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a direct conflict between the two nations.



Initially, Iranian officials dismissed the United States argument that Haniyeh’s killing did not warrant a major retaliation, citing the operation as a covert, targeted bombing rather than a broader assault on Iran. However, there are indications that Tehran is now more inclined to accept this perspective. Additionally, the United States has pointed out that no Iranian citizens were harmed in the attack on Haniyeh as a further rationale for reducing the scale of Iran's response.

