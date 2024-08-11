U.S. levies new sanctions on Belarus amid war over Ukraine, human rights concerns

(MENAFN) On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of new sanctions targeting entities and individuals in Belarus, citing their support for Russia amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. The sanctions, which affect 19 individuals, 14 entities, and one aircraft, are part of a broader effort to penalize Belarus for supplying military products and other goods to Russia. The Treasury Department also indicated that the measures aim to disrupt Belarusian efforts to help defense entities evade sanctions and to cut off revenue streams to individuals close to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been accused of suppressing dissent during his long tenure in power, allegations he denies.



One of the notable targets of these sanctions is Belling, a prominent Belarusian company involved in manufacturing components for spacecraft, satellites, and military vehicles. The Treasury Department identified Belling as a key industrial partner for Russia. This latest round of sanctions follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, which sought to increase pressure on Lukashenko's regime.



The sanctions were coordinated with Canada and Britain. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly revealed that Ottawa imposed similar sanctions on 10 individuals and six entities due to their role in systematic human rights violations in Belarus. Britain aligned with these actions, marking the fourth anniversary of Belarus's controversial 2020 presidential election, which has been widely criticized for its lack of fairness. This unified international response underscores ongoing concerns about Belarus's involvement in supporting Russia and its domestic human rights record.



