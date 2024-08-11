Russia Launches 30 Missiles, Drops Over 800 Bombs In Past Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From August 5 to 11, Russian fired more than 30 missiles and released over 800 air bombs targeting Ukrainian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"This week alone, the Russian has launched more than 30 missiles and over 800 guided aerial bombs. The Russians have no geographical restrictions on the use of such weapons-since the first days of the full-scale war, the entire territory of our state has been under constant threat of attack," Zelensky wrote.

He recalled that in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, a man and his four-year-old son were killed in an attack targeting Kyiv region. A 12-year-old boy was among the injured.

Ukraine downs 53 Russianovernight Sunday

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack-yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine. Pyrotechnic experts are still working to determine the exact data regarding this missile," the president noted.

He once again emphasized that, in order to effectively protect Ukrainian settlements, the country needs“strong decisions” from partners that would lift restrictions on Ukraine's defensive efforts.

"When Ukraine's long-range capabilities have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit-we will truly bring its just end closer," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, two households were destroyed and six were damaged by the debris from drones and missiles Russia launched at Kyiv region.

Two people died and three were injured.

Photo: President's Office