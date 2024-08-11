America calls on Israel to probe sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees

(MENAFN) The United States State Department has called on Israeli authorities to thoroughly investigate allegations of sexual abuse against Palestinian detainees and to ensure accountability for any violations. This appeal follows the release of CCTV footage by Israeli N12 broadcaster, which purportedly shows Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman detention facility, often referred to as ‘Israel’s Guantanamo Bay.’ The detainee, reportedly a member of a Hamas special forces unit, was said to have been hospitalized in critical condition due to severe injuries.



In late July, ten Israeli servicemen were detained in connection with the incident, facing charges of aggravated sodomy, bodily harm, abuse, and misconduct. Five of the servicemen remain in custody. The arrests led to a violent reaction from far-right activists and lawmakers, who stormed the Sde Teiman facility and later attempted to break into the Beit Lid base where the suspects were being held.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the reports of sexual abuse as "horrific" and emphasized that the Israeli government and IDF must conduct a "swift" and comprehensive investigation. He underscored the necessity of holding those responsible accountable and reaffirmed the United States stance that there should be zero tolerance for sexual abuse or rape of any detainee. Miller reiterated that respecting the human rights of prisoners is a fundamental belief for the United States.

