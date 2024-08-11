Civilian Injured As Russia Shells Kharkiv Region's Bohodukhiv District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force once again shelled populated areas in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, Sunday morning.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the inquiry, on August 11, around 8:00, Russian shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district. Residential, utility, and buildings were affected. A 77-year-old man suffered an acute reaction to stress. He was provided medical assistance on the spot. As per tentative reports, the Russian hit the village using a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the report said.

Also, in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, the Russian military launched two missile strikes on the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. A sports school was partially destroyed, at least eight residential buildings were damaged. No casualties were reported. Tentative reports claim the Russians used Kh-35 missiles.

Under the procedural guidance of the district prosecutor's office, pre-trial inquiries were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians attacked several communities in Kharkiv region in the past day. At least one person was killed in one of the strikes.