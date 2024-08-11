Vance clarifies Trump’s strategies for Europe

(MENAFN) J.D. Vance, the vice presidential candidate selected by former President Donald for the upcoming November election, has articulated a vision for European security that emphasizes greater self-reliance among members. In a recent interview with the Semafor news website, Vance outlined Trump’s plans, suggesting that European NATO allies should take a more proactive role in deterring potential Russian aggression and managing the impact of lost Russian oil and gas.



Vance criticized the current narrative that ongoing aid to Ukraine is essential to prevent a future Russian attack on NATO countries. He argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine demonstrate that he is unlikely to pose a significant threat beyond the region. Vance countered claims made by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, who has suggested that failing to stop Putin in Ukraine could lead to further advances towards NATO territories.



According to Vance, if Germany is unable to defend itself against a hypothetical Russian invasion, it raises questions about its defense capabilities and the extent to which the United States should serve as its security guarantor. He argued that instead of relying on American protection, European countries should focus on enhancing their own defense capabilities, using Israel as a model.



Vance commended Israel for its strategic approach and self-reliance, suggesting that while allies should provide support, it is not America’s role to take on the primary security responsibilities for Europe. He implied that Europe should follow Israel’s lead by investing more heavily in its own defense infrastructure rather than depending on the United States to handle these issues.

