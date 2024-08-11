News agency reports Hezbollah possibly to attack Israel in upcoming days

(MENAFN) A news agency reports that Hezbollah may launch an independent attack on Israel in the coming days, potentially before Iran takes action. Sources familiar with the situation suggest that Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, is progressing faster in its plans compared to Iran. Both Hezbollah and Iran have threatened retaliation against Israel following recent high-profile killings.



In late July, Israel claimed responsibility for the death of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fu’ad Shukr, in a strike on Beirut. Additionally, Israel is widely suspected to have been involved in the recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, though it has not officially claimed responsibility for this act. Israel had previously threatened to target the leadership of the Palestinian militant group.



Hezbollah’s proximity to Israel could allow it to act with minimal warning, news agency`s sources indicate. In response, Israel has cautioned that any harm to Israeli civilians by Hezbollah would lead to a disproportionate reaction from the Israel Defense Forces, as reported by Axios.



Meanwhile, according to Politico, Iran is reconsidering a large-scale attack on Israel. The Biden administration has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to dissuade Tehran from initiating a multi-faceted assault, citing concerns over a potential direct conflict between Iran and Israel. Earlier reports had suggested that Iran might be planning to strike Israel as soon as Monday.

MENAFN11082024000045015687ID1108541579