(MENAFN) Palestinian authorities have contested the Israeli military's narrative surrounding the casualties from the recent assault on the "Followers" school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to these sources, the list of individuals targeted by the Israeli forces is fraught with inaccuracies. They claim that two people named on the list had already been martyred two days before the attack in other areas. For instance, Yusuf al-Wadi, who appeared on the list as a victim, had actually been killed in a separate location two days earlier. Similarly, Montaser Daher, whose photograph was included, was killed on Friday along with his sister, well away from the school.



Further complicating the situation, the sources noted that Mohamed al-Spectrum, also listed as a victim, was a respected academic and former principal with no known involvement in military activities. Additionally, they pointed out that other individuals on the list included preachers and university professors, all of whom had no military connections.



In a rebuttal, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has denounced the Israeli military's assertions that those killed were affiliated with Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Hamas argues that these claims are part of a deceptive narrative intended to justify the attack. The organization highlighted that out of more than 100 civilians who lost their lives at the school, the Israeli authorities have identified only 19 as supposed militants. Hamas maintains that these allegations are baseless and are being used to obscure the reality of the incident and the true nature of the crime.

