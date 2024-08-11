US academic Hamid Dabashi raises concerns about VP Harris' handling of Palestinian issue

(MENAFN) United States academic Hamid Dabashi has raised concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the Palestinian issue, suggesting that her actions may ultimately mirror the traditional United States foreign policy patterns established by her predecessors, despite her progressive rhetoric. Dabashi argues that Harris, while appearing focused on the Palestinian plight, is likely to adhere to the same "liberal imperialist" trajectory, potentially overlooking the serious crimes committed against Palestinians.



According to Dabashi, Harris is framing the Palestinian situation primarily as a humanitarian crisis, a strategy he criticizes as potentially masking the core issues of occupation and systemic injustice. Prior to President Joe Biden's decision to step down under intense pressure and pass the baton to Harris, the United States presidential race presented a grim choice: a dedicated supporter of Israeli policies or a convicted fraudster championing extreme nationalism.



For many Americans, particularly those on the left, this scenario was deeply disheartening. Harris' ascension was seen as a positive shift in a politically dire environment. Her diverse background, with Indian and Caribbean roots, was viewed as a revitalizing factor in United States politics, especially in contrast to her rival, former President Donald Trump, whose administration was marred by dishonesty, blatant racism, and the promotion of white supremacy and xenophobia.



However, despite these optimistic expectations, recent actions by Harris have fueled skepticism. She opted not to preside over a congressional session where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused by some of war crimes, delivered a controversial speech. Although Harris' expressions of sympathy for Palestinians and her commitment to speak out against their suffering might offer some hope, Dabashi warns that these gestures may not reflect a meaningful shift in United States policy or a true departure from established practices. Instead, they might simply be tactical maneuvers within the constraints of existing political and diplomatic frameworks.

