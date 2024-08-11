State Examination Center To Conduct Civil Service Exams
Date
8/11/2024 5:17:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 11, 2024, the State Examination Center will conduct
exams for continuing service in civil service positions
corresponding to administrative managerial positions AB, AC, and
administrative executive positions BA, BB, as well as exams for
recruitment to administrative positions of type B in the civil
service corresponding to BA and BB groups, Azernews reports citing
SEC.
A total of 2,214 candidates have registered to participate in
the exam. Candidates must access this LINK to print their "Exam
Admission Form." When coming to the exam, candidates must bring the
original of their identification document and the "Exam Admission
Form."
The exam will start at 10:00 AM. It will be held using
paper-based materials in nine buildings in Baku and Nakhchivan. A
total of 2,214 candidates have registered for the exam, with 393
candidates in the BA group and 1,821 in the BB group. For the exam,
nine general exam supervisors, 24 exam supervisors, 191 proctors,
and 33 entry control staff have been assigned.
For the exam for continuing service in civil service, 211
candidates have registered, including six in the AB group, 14 in
the AC group, 36 in the BA group, and 155 in the BB group.
Participants in the exam for continuing service in civil service
(AB, AC, and BA groups) must access this link to print their "Exam
Admission Form." Participants in the exam for continuing service
(BB position group) held using paper-based materials should print
their admission form from this link. The admission form specifies
the exam location, building, time to arrive, and other necessary
information. The exam starts at 10:00 AM and lasts for 2 hours and
30 minutes. Candidates arriving after 09:45 AM will not be admitted
to the exam.
Candidates must bring the original of their identification
document and the "Exam Admission Form" to the exam.
