State Examination Center To Conduct Civil Service Exams

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 11, 2024, the State Examination Center will conduct exams for continuing service in civil service positions corresponding to administrative managerial positions AB, AC, and administrative executive positions BA, BB, as well as exams for recruitment to administrative positions of type B in the civil service corresponding to BA and BB groups, Azernews reports citing SEC.

A total of 2,214 candidates have registered to participate in the exam. Candidates must access this to print their "Exam Admission Form." When coming to the exam, candidates must bring the original of their identification document and the "Exam Admission Form."

The exam will start at 10:00 AM. It will be held using paper-based materials in nine buildings in Baku and Nakhchivan. A total of 2,214 candidates have registered for the exam, with 393 candidates in the BA group and 1,821 in the BB group. For the exam, nine general exam supervisors, 24 exam supervisors, 191 proctors, and 33 entry control staff have been assigned.



For the exam for continuing service in civil service, 211 candidates have registered, including six in the AB group, 14 in the AC group, 36 in the BA group, and 155 in the BB group. Participants in the exam for continuing service in civil service (AB, AC, and BA groups) must access this link to print their "Exam Admission Form." Participants in the exam for continuing service (BB position group) held using paper-based materials should print their admission form from this link. The admission form specifies the exam location, building, time to arrive, and other necessary information. The exam starts at 10:00 AM and lasts for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates arriving after 09:45 AM will not be admitted to the exam.

Candidates must bring the original of their identification document and the "Exam Admission Form" to the exam.